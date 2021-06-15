Draftkings shares slide as Hindenburg takes short position

June 15 (Reuters) - Short seller Hindenburg Research said on Tuesday it has taken a short position on Draftkings Inc DKNG.O, sending the online gaming firm's shares down 7% in premarket trading.

DraftKings was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

