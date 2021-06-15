US Markets
Draftkings shares slide as Hindenburg takes short position

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Short seller Hindenburg Research said on Tuesday it has taken a short position on Draftkings Inc, sending the online gaming firm's shares down 7% in premarket trading.

DraftKings was not immediately available to comment.

