Draftkings shares slide after Hindenburg takes short position

June 15 (Reuters) - Short-seller Hindenburg Research said on Tuesday it has taken a short position on Draftkings Inc DKNG.O, sending the online gaming firm's shares down nearly 11% in premarket trading.

"We think Draftkings has systematically skirted the law and taken elaborate steps to obfuscate its black market operations from the investing public," Hindenburg said. (https://bit.ly/3gqpoxx)

Draftkings, the latest in Hindenburg's recent string of attacks against special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), was not immediately available to comment.

Other SPACs targeted by Hindenburg include electric-truck maker Nikola Corp NKLA.O and Lordstown Motors RIDE.O.

Short-sellers bet the price of a stock will fall by borrowing and selling shares in the hope of buying them back at a cheaper price and pocketing the difference.

