DraftKings Sets Its New Stock Offering at $1.7 Billion

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is getting a much-needed capital infusion. On Wednesday, the online sports betting specialist revealed the pricing of its latest stock offering as it raises money to support the young business.

DraftKings' offering prices 32 million shares at $52 each, which works out to just under $1.7 billion of total capital. A significant portion of that haul will go to other stockholders, though, who are capitalizing on the stock's sharp 2020 rally.

The company stands to collect proceeds from about half of the offering -- minus fees. Executives said the net proceeds will go toward general corporate purposes, which could mean anything from payrolls to acquisitions.

Image source: Getty Images.

The move comes at a tricky time for the business, which only went public in April. DraftKings is still working to build a profitable online betting platform in the wake of COVID-19 disruptions.

Management said as recently as mid-August that it predicts negative operating cash flow "for the foreseeable future," due to its focus on establishing the business. This week's capital raise, while diluting to current stockholders, should help offset those losses so that DraftKings can make bolder investments into growth initiatives.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.