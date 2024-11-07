DraftKings sees FY25 revenue $6.2B-$6.6B, consensus $6.27B

Backs FY25 adjusted EBITDA view $900M-$1B. The company said, “DraftKings (DKNG) is introducing a fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance range of $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion, which equates to approximately 31% year-over-year growth based on the midpoints of the Company’s updated fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance range and the Company’s fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance range. DraftKings continues to expect fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $900 million to $1.0 billion, which the Company previously announced on August 1, 2024.”

