Markets
DKNG

DraftKings Scores Multiyear Extension to Major League Baseball Deal

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Already benefiting from the recent return of top professional sports, DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) has received another boost from the pro ranks. The company has announced that it signed a multiyear expansion of its existing partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB).

Under the terms of the arrangement, DraftKings will stay in its current position as MLB's exclusive daily fantasy sports partner. The company said the deal will also widen its content rights regarding the use of MLB photos, logos, and video within DraftKings fantasy baseball games.

A baseball player hitting a ball.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Fans who engage with the dozens of MLB offerings from DraftKings will see the expanded partnership enables new and exclusive content surrounding each game throughout the regular season and postseason games, including innovative product integrations on MLB platforms that will provide new methods of engagement for fantasy and baseball fans alike," the company wrote in its announcement.

DraftKings did not provide the terms of either the base MLB partnership, or the extension.

This year, operating under the ever-present threat of the coronavirus outbreak, like other sports, MLB teams are playing an extremely truncated season. This consists of only 60 games instead of the usual 162.

DraftKings has clear ambitions to reach official-partner status with the top sports leagues. Last month, it announced an extension similar to that of its MLB arrangement with golf's PGA Tour. Under that modification, the company now has the official designation of "Official Betting Operator of the PGA Tour."

The widened MLB deal will provide DraftKings with some positive momentum going into earnings; the company is slated to report its Q2 results this Friday. So far this year, DraftKings' stock has been a standout, rising almost 220% since the start of January and thus trouncing the S&P 500.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DKNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular