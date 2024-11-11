DraftKings price target raised to $52 from $51 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on DraftKings (DKNG) to $52 from $51 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The underlying fundamentals of DraftKings’ business still appear strong heading into next year as handle market share has increased 300 basis points year to date, and actual gaming margins are set to improve around 100 bps year over year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.