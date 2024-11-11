DraftKings price target raised to $51 from $50 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on DraftKings (DKNG) to $51 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported better losses in Q3, reflecting strong player acquisition and retention, new jurisdictions and the addition of Jackpocket, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks DraftKings “represents one of the best bargains among high-growth companies.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.