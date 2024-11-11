DraftKings price target raised to $50 from $45 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour raised the firm’s price target on DraftKings (DKNG) to $50 from $45 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s Q4 and 2025 guidance is conservative, while underlying structural hold tailwinds remain intact, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.