DraftKings price target raised to $50 from $45 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour raised the firm’s price target on DraftKings (DKNG) to $50 from $45 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Coming away from the company’s quarterly call, the firm sees Q4 guidance as quite conservative and not baking in really anything swinging back in favor of the sports books through year-end. More importantly, the analyst feels incrementally more confident in DraftKings’ 2025 guidance, which while not including anything for Missouri yet implies a number of key performance indicators at the mid-point, including 15% iGaming growth, 11% oriented strand board market-wide handle growth, and flat handle market share.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.