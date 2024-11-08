DraftKings price target raised to $33 from $32 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on DraftKings (DKNG) to $33 from $32 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says that while the company’s disclosures are improving, there are questions around its guidance. It believes the shares as “pricing in near perfection in 2025.”
