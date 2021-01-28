DraftKings Prepares to Launch Its Sportsbook & Casino App on Google Play

Several online sports betting companies saw their stock values climb Thursday, including DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Penn National Gaming, after Reuters discovered and revealed changes made to Google's (NASDAQ: GOOG) policies back on Jan. 20. Those policy changes will enable companies to place gambling apps, including sports betting apps, on the Google Play store available to U.S. users.

DraftKings is preparing to pounce on the opportunity, according to a report by 9to5Google. Up until this point, DraftKings' Sportsbook & Casino app has not been available through Google Play, though it has been through Apple's App Store, among other channels. However, on March 1, Google says companies in "Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the United States" can also list betting apps on Google Play.

Image source: Getty Images.

DraftKings says it will have its app listed and available on Google Play immediately after the rule change is implemented. Currently, only the Google Play stores in Ireland, France, the United Kingdom, and Brazil allow gambling apps to be listed. DraftKings' app, like all similar apps that will appear on the U.S. Play store, will need to be free in order to qualify, and will be listed as Adults Only, the most restrictive of the five ratings under which Google classifies apps.

DraftKings has continued to expand the availability of its sports betting services as legalization continues its march across the country. The company added its 12th state this week with its launch in Virginia. The company is also drawing strongly bullish ratings from some analysts who believe it still has plenty of upside as more states approve its style of gambling.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (C shares) and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.