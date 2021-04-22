DraftKings Launches Sports Odds Channels on Sling TV

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and DISH Network's (NASDAQ: DISH) live-TV streaming service Sling TV are partnering to bring branded channels for the sportsbook to offer real-time game scores and betting odds, they announced today.

The DraftKings Basketball channel is the first sports betting channel that will be offered, with DraftKings Baseball and DraftKings Football channels to follow soon.

Image source: Getty Images.

The launch of the sportsbook's TV channels follows last month's announcement of a broad collaboration between DraftKings and DISH to offer subscribers of the satellite TV provider's Hopper DVR set-top box greater access to sports betting and daily fantasy sports content.

Users would be able to initiate bets on sporting events through the service, but they would have to complete the actual transaction using DraftKings' app on a smartphone or mobile device. Also, the ability to place bets would be available only in states where sports betting is available and where DraftKings has a presence.

DraftKings is now active in a dozen states, more than any other sportsbook, but it is the second biggest sportsbook in terms of revenue behind Flutter Entertainment's (OTC: PDYPF) FanDuel. Yesterday, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), the third biggest and the fastest growing sportsbook, said it expects to eventually be the second largest.

The DISH collaboration could give DraftKings an edge as it puts its brand in front of more potential bettors, and could blunt the threat of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), which recently entered the sports betting market through its acquisition of fantasy sports outfit Balto Sports.

DraftKings' president for global technology and product, Paul Liberman, said, "DraftKings continually looks at new ways to reach customers through innovative collaborations with recognizable brands such as Sling TV."

A more seamless integration, though, where bets could be placed through the TV service, not just initiated, would go further to cementing its position.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Flutter Entertainment and Flutter Entertainment PLC. The Motley Fool recommends fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.