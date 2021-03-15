DraftKings Inc. Plans Offering Of $1 Billion Of Convertible Senior Notes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) announced Monday its intention to offer $1 billion aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to market conditions and other factors.

The Company also expects to grant to the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

The Notes will be unsecured senior obligations of the Company. Upon any conversion, the Company will settle its conversion obligation in cash, shares of its Class A common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of Common Stock, at its election.

The interest rate, the initial conversion rate, and other terms and conditions of the Notes will be determined by negotiations between DraftKings and the initial purchaser of the Notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include mergers and acquisitions and products or technology investments that DraftKings may identify in the future.

The Company also intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to pay the cost of capped call transactions described below.

