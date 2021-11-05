DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is Not Making Money Anytime Soon

By Goran Damchevski

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) needs to convince investors that their business will become viable and create value in the foreseeable future. One way we use to estimate this is by looking at analyst expectations for a breakeven quarter in profitability. This is important as a company can burn a limited amount of cash before it has financial distress issues.

In the latest earnings report, DraftKings posted:

Quarterly loss per share of US$1.35 v.s. the expected US$0.98 loss per share

US$213m quarterly revenue v.s. the expected US$236m

The company is spending US$304m on sales & marketing

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The US$18b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is DraftKings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven?

Below, we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

The previous consensus from 28 of the American Hospitality analysts is that DraftKings is far from breakeven. The company has difficulty outlining a viable path to profitability in the foreseeable future, which amplifies the risk-reward proposition for investors.

In the chart below, we will see the pre-earnings expectations for profitability of DraftKings. The trend suggests that the company might be unprofitable well into 2025. Management needs to outline expected catalysts and a realistic path to profitability.

NasdaqGS:DKNG Earnings Per Share Growth November 5th 2021

Offsetting this issue, is the current cash balance of the company at US$2.4b, which can allow it to operate at a loss for some two years - depending on the change is cash flows in the future.

One thing we would like to bring into light with DraftKings is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in DraftKings' case is 57%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Conclusion & Next Steps:

DraftKings is not expected to breakeven soon, and that gives us a good reason to make a deeper dive into the fundamentals, risk factors and business model before making any conclusions.

