DraftKings Inc. - (DKNG) Price Target Increased by 9.64% to 40.37

The average one-year price target for DraftKings Inc. - (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been revised to 40.37 / share. This is an increase of 9.64% from the prior estimate of 36.82 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.72 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.32% from the latest reported closing price of 38.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1014 funds or institutions reporting positions in DraftKings Inc. -. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 14.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 0.50%, an increase of 17.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.33% to 358,132K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 14,628K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,060K shares, representing a decrease of 23.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 3.71% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 12,351K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,773K shares, representing a decrease of 19.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 12.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,295K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,930K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 30.50% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 10,139K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,947K shares, representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 7.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,135K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,047K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 31.72% over the last quarter.

DraftKings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DraftKings is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. The company allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports–related contests and win money based on individual player performances in five major American sports (MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA and the PGA), Premier League and UEFA Champions League football, NASCAR auto racing, Canadian Football League, the XFL, mixed martial arts (MMA), Tennis, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and WWE.

