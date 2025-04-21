DraftKings Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Results on May 8, Hosting Conference Call on May 9

DraftKings will release Q1 2025 results on May 8 and host a call on May 9 to discuss performance.

DraftKings Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to discuss these results will take place on May 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, accessible via the company's investor relations website. DraftKings is a Boston-based digital sports entertainment and gaming company, launched in 2012, that specializes in daily fantasy sports, regulated gaming, and digital media. It operates sports betting across multiple states and has a presence in iGaming in several jurisdictions. The company partners with major sports leagues and is committed to responsible gaming practices.

Potential Positives

DraftKings will release its first quarter 2025 results, providing stakeholders with insight into the company's financial performance.

The upcoming conference call and audio webcast will give management an opportunity to discuss business performance, potentially enhancing investor confidence.

DraftKings continues to expand its reach with sports betting operations in 28 states, indicating strong growth and market presence.

The company maintains partnerships with major sports leagues, underscoring its position as a key player in the sports betting and gaming industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial guidance or performance summary for the upcoming quarter, which may raise questions regarding the company’s current financial health and transparency.



Despite being the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator, the release does not highlight any competitive advantages or differentiate DraftKings from its competitors, potentially signaling a lack of confidence in their market position.



There is no mention of any improvements or developments in customer engagement or product innovation during the quarter, which could imply stagnation in growth or adaptation to changing market demands.

FAQ

When will DraftKings release its Q1 2025 earnings results?

DraftKings will release its first quarter 2025 results on May 8, 2025, after market close.

What time is the DraftKings conference call for Q1 2025 results?

The conference call will be held on May 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Where can I listen to the DraftKingsearnings call

You can listen to theearnings callon DraftKings' investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com.

How long will the audio webcast of theearnings callbe available?

The audio webcast will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 30, 2025.

What products does DraftKings offer?

DraftKings offers daily fantasy sports, regulated gaming, digital media, and operates sports betting in multiple states and Canada.

$DKNG Insider Trading Activity

$DKNG insiders have traded $DKNG stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL LIBERMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 2,031,386 shares for an estimated $81,952,010 .

. MATTHEW KALISH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,007,585 shares for an estimated $45,271,234 .

. JASON ROBINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 869,802 shares for an estimated $37,419,009 .

. R STANTON DODGE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 498,523 shares for an estimated $21,548,112 .

. ALAN WAYNE ELLINGSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 164,542 shares for an estimated $6,984,333 .

. JOCELYN MOORE sold 3,420 shares for an estimated $143,640

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $DKNG stock to their portfolio, and 381 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DKNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DKNG in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

CBRE issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DKNG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DKNG forecast page.

$DKNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DKNG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $DKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 04/13/2025

on 04/13/2025 Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $57.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 John Staszak from Argus Research set a target price of $60.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $59.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 John DeCree from CBRE set a target price of $54.0 on 01/29/2025

on 01/29/2025 Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $33.0 on 11/08/2024

Full Release



BOSTON, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (the “Company” or “DraftKings”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 results after the close of market trading on Thursday, May 8, 2025.





DraftKings will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning, Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, during which management will discuss the Company’s results and provide commentary on business performance. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit DraftKings’ investor relations website at



investors.draftkings.com



. The audio webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 30, 2025.







About DraftKings







DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C., and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network, a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.







Contacts







Media:







Media@draftkings.com







@DraftKingsNews









Investors:







Investors@draftkings.com





