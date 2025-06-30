DraftKings Inc. Launches My Budget Builder Tool to Enhance Responsible Gaming Initiatives

DraftKings launches My Budget Builder, a Responsible Gaming tool for players to customize budgets and set limits easily.

DraftKings Inc. has launched My Budget Builder, a new Responsible Gaming tool that enables players to establish personalized limits and reminders for their gaming activities across its platforms, including Sportsbook, Daily Fantasy Sports, and Casino. The tool is designed to help users manage their entertainment budgets in an intuitive and proactive manner. Players can access it through the DraftKings Responsible Gaming Center, where they can customize their budgets based on various categories such as deposit amounts, maximum wagers, loss limits, and time spent gaming. This initiative further emphasizes DraftKings' commitment to responsible gaming and complements the existing My Stat Sheet feature, which tracks player activity. DraftKings continues to position itself as a leader in the development of resources that promote responsible play and informed decision-making among gamers.

Potential Positives

DraftKings launched My Budget Builder, a new Responsible Gaming tool that allows players to set customized limits and reminders, enhancing player engagement and promoting responsible gaming practices.

The introduction of this tool strengthens DraftKings' commitment to Responsible Gaming, emphasizing accessibility, education, and innovation in player engagement.

My Budget Builder complements the already successful My Stat Sheet, which has received over 20 million visits, showcasing DraftKings' leadership in developing player-first Responsible Gaming tools.

The launch highlights DraftKings' continued efforts to create enjoyable gaming experiences while encouraging informed decision-making among players.

Potential Negatives

The introduction of the My Budget Builder tool may be perceived as a response to growing scrutiny around responsible gaming practices, indicating potential pressure on the company to enhance player protection measures.

The inability for players to increase their limits until a specified period expires could lead to customer dissatisfaction, as it restricts their ability to adapt their gaming experience according to changing interests or financial circumstances.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements may highlight uncertainties surrounding the company's future performance and growth, which could concern investors and market analysts.

FAQ

What is My Budget Builder from DraftKings?

My Budget Builder is a Responsible Gaming tool designed for players to set customized limits and reminders to manage their gaming budgets.

How can I access My Budget Builder?

Players can access My Budget Builder through the DraftKings Responsible Gaming Center online or via the DraftKings app.

What features does My Budget Builder offer?

It allows players to create personalized budgets based on deposit amounts, wager limits, time spent, and more, with options for reminders.

Can limits set in My Budget Builder be changed?

Limits can be decreased at any time, but they cannot be increased until the selected time period has expired.

How does My Budget Builder enhance responsible gaming?

It promotes informed decision-making by offering an intuitive, proactive, and personalized way for players to manage their gaming activities.

BOSTON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) today announced the launch of My Budget Builder, a new Responsible Gaming (RG) tool that players can use to set customized limits and reminders through a guided, easy-to-use experience. My Budget Builder is a tool that players can use to help manage their entertainment budgets across DraftKings platforms, including Sportsbook, Daily Fantasy Sports/Pick6, and Casino.





“My Budget Builder is a new kind of Responsible Gaming tool—intuitive, proactive, and personalized,” said Lori Kalani, Chief Responsible Gaming Officer at DraftKings. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to creating fun, enjoyable environments for our players. By enhancing how players engage with limit-setting, we are providing another resource that players can use to help them play responsibly.”





Players can access My Budget Builder via the DraftKings Responsible Gaming Center online or through the DraftKings app. The experience guides players through several categories where they can create a personalized gaming budget around deposit amount, total wagers, maximum wager size, loss limits, time spent, contest entries, and contest fees. Players will also have the option of setting either limits or reminders through My Budget Builder. After reviewing a summary of their choices, players can confirm and apply their limits or reminders for a specified duration (e.g., day, week, or month), creating a personalized budget as they see fit. Limits can be decreased at any time but cannot be increased until the selected time period expires.





The introduction of My Budget Builder further strengthens DraftKings’ Responsible Gaming commitment, which centers on accessibility, education, and innovation. It complements DraftKings’ My Stat Sheet, an industry-first feature launched in 2024 that provides players with a detailed view of their gaming activity, including time spent, deposits, withdrawals, contest participation, and net outcomes. My Stat Sheet has seen more than 20 million visits since its debut.





With the addition of My Budget Builder, DraftKings continues to lead the industry in developing meaningful, player-first Responsible Gaming tools that promote responsible play and informed decision-making.





For more information or to access My Budget Builder, players can visit the



DraftKings Responsible Gaming Center.









About DraftKings







DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C., and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in four states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia, and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official sports betting and daily fantasy partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding guidance, DraftKings’ future results of operations or financial condition, strategic plans and focus, user growth and engagement, product initiatives, and the objectives and expectations of management for future operations (including launches in new jurisdictions and the expected timing thereof), are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “confident,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “poised,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “propose,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. DraftKings cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.





You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. DraftKings has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including the current macroeconomic environment, that it believes may affect its business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control and that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, but are not limited to, DraftKings’ ability to manage growth; DraftKings’ ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving DraftKings; changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to gaming; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for DraftKings’ products and services; economic and market conditions in the media, entertainment, gaming, and software industries in the markets in which DraftKings operates; market and global conditions and economic factors, as well as the potential impact of general economic conditions, and the potential impact of new and existing laws, regulations, or policies, including those relating to tariffs, import/export, or trade restrictions, inflation, rising interest rates and instability in the banking system, on DraftKings’ liquidity, operations and personnel, as well as the risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in “Risk Factors” in DraftKings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that DraftKings makes from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and speak only as of the date hereof, and DraftKings makes no commitment to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements in order to reflect new information or subsequent events, circumstances or changes in expectations, except as required by law.







Contact









media@draftkings.com









@DraftKingsNews





