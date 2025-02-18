DraftKings Inc. Announces Launch of $500 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B Credit Facility

DraftKings announces a $500 million proposed senior secured term loan B facility for corporate purposes, subject to market conditions.

Quiver AI Summary

DraftKings Inc. announced the launch of syndication for a proposed senior secured term loan B credit facility totaling $500 million, intended for general corporate purposes. The completion of this loan is dependent on market and other conditions. DraftKings is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company based in Boston, known for its daily fantasy sports, regulated gaming, and digital media. Since its inception in 2012, it has grown to operate sports betting and iGaming services across multiple states and Canada, maintaining partnerships with major sports leagues. The press release also includes cautionary forward-looking statements regarding the company's future performance, highlighting the inherent risks and uncertainties in its business operations and market conditions.

Potential Positives

DraftKings is seeking a $500 million senior secured term loan B credit facility, indicating potential growth financing opportunities.

The funds from the Term Loan B are intended for general corporate purposes, which may enhance operational flexibility and support business initiatives.

DraftKings continues to strengthen its market position as the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator, expanding its influence in the gaming and entertainment sectors.

Potential Negatives

The launch of a $500 million Term Loan B credit facility indicates potential cash flow issues or a need for external financing, raising concerns about the company's financial stability.

The reliance on market conditions for the consummation of the Term Loan B suggests possible uncertainties in the company's ability to secure necessary funding.

The extensive caution regarding forward-looking statements may signal to investors that the company faces significant risks and uncertainties, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the purpose of DraftKings' proposed Term Loan B?

DraftKings intends to use the net proceeds of the $500 million Term Loan B for general corporate purposes.

How much is the Term Loan B credit facility proposed by DraftKings?

The proposed Term Loan B credit facility amounts to $500 million.

In how many states is DraftKings Sportsbook currently operational?

DraftKings Sportsbook operates in 28 states, Washington D.C., and Ontario, Canada.

Who are the founding members of DraftKings Inc.?

DraftKings was founded in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish, and Paul Liberman.

What types of gaming does DraftKings offer?

DraftKings offers daily fantasy sports, regulated gaming, and digital media services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DKNG Insider Trading Activity

$DKNG insiders have traded $DKNG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL LIBERMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,552,631 shares for an estimated $61,096,647 .

. JASON ROBINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 403,151 shares for an estimated $16,188,315 .

. R STANTON DODGE (Chief Legal Officer) sold 228,496 shares for an estimated $9,765,919

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of $DKNG stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (the “Company” or “DraftKings”) today announced the launch of syndication for a proposed senior secured term loan B credit facility (the “Term Loan B”) in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million. The consummation of the Term Loan B is subject to market and other conditions.





DraftKings intends to utilize the net proceeds of the Term Loan B for general corporate purposes.







About DraftKings







DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C., and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network, a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding guidance, DraftKings’ future results of operations or financial condition, strategic plans and focus, user growth and engagement, product initiatives, and the objectives and expectations of management for future operations (including launches in new jurisdictions and the expected timing thereof), are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “confident,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “poised,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “propose,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. DraftKings cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.





You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. DraftKings has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including the current macroeconomic environment, that it believes may affect its business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control and that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, but are not limited to, DraftKings’ ability to manage growth; DraftKings’ ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving DraftKings; changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to gaming; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for DraftKings’ products and services; economic and market conditions in the media, entertainment, gaming, and software industries in the jurisdictions in which DraftKings operates; market and global conditions and economic factors, as well as the potential impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates and instability in the banking system, on DraftKings’ liquidity, operations and personnel, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, including a failure to consummate the Term Loan B financing on the terms described herein or at all, as well as the risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in “Risk Factors” in DraftKings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that DraftKings makes from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and speak only as of the date hereof, and DraftKings makes no commitment to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements in order to reflect new information or subsequent events, circumstances or changes in expectations, except as required by law.







Contacts







Media:







Media@draftkings.com







@DraftKingsNews





Investors:







Investors@draftkings.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.