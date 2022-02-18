DraftKings has longshot odds to control costs

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - DraftKings is paying over the odds to find customers. The online gambling firm said https://draftkings.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/draftkings-reports-fourth-quarter-revenue-473-million-increases Friday that fourth-quarter revenue grew 47% and it predicts similar growth for 2022. Yet adjusted EBITDA loss could be as high as $925 million, about 50% more than analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv.

DraftKings has a cost problem. Last year, revenue totaled $1.3 billion, but the company lost $1.5 billion. The $14 billion firm still spends heavily on promotions, like offering 56-1 odds for certain new Super Bowl betters. The hope is that as markets become established, marketing costs fall.

But 2022 guidance suggests competition means continued losses. That knocked a fifth off the firm’s shares on Friday. Yet it’s still valued at about seven times 2022 revenue. Rival MGM Resorts International is at less than three times. Unless DraftKings can control costs, it’s a longshot it can live up to its lofty valuation. (By Robert Cyran)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Shake Shack’s investor meal is overpriced

Hermès makes a virtue of supply-chain bottlenecks

Frugal NatWest puts European bank peers to shame

Beijing leaves slim profit pickings for Meituan

Xpeng maps smart route through listings minefield

(Editing by Gina Chon and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.