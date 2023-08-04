DraftKings Gains On Narrower Loss In Q2, FY23 Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) are gaining more than 8 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter, supported by a surge in revenues.

The quarterly loss attributable was $77.27 million or $0.17 per share compared to prior loss of $217.10 million or $0.50 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter surged to $874.93 million from $466.19 million in the prior year. Wall Street analysts were looking for $874.93 million.

Further, the company raised its full-year 2023 revenue guidance to $3.46 to $3.54 billion, up from $3.135 to $3.235 billion. The current projection is for growth of 54 to 58 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects nearly $1.2 billion in revenue.

Currently, shares are at $32.46, up 8.24 percent from the previous close of $29.99 on a volume of 16,483,360.

