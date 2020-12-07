DraftKings Falters After JP Morgan Opens Its Coverage With a Glum Assessment

While many analysts and investors appear to have an upbeat attitude toward online sports-betting company DraftKings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), JP Morgan launched its coverage of the stock with a less enthusiastic analysis and rating. The firm gave DraftKings a neutral rating and set its price target, $48, at the approximate level of the company's current stock market value.

While the analysis did give DraftKings credit for a good platform and first-mover advantage, it then provided a list of reasons why the sportsbook company might not have the major room for expansion other analysts assume. Its research note cites growing competition, the possibility of slowing legalization state to state in the USA, and adds DraftKings' "premium valuation multiple" "may not be sustainable."

Image source: Getty Images.

Following JP Morgan's guarded statement, DraftKings ended the day's trading down 2.7%. However, there is also evidence to support the bull case. Potentially contrary to JP Morgan's position, there appears to be ample room for expansion, with Needham research projecting sports betting could grow into a $58 billion industry in the United States. Any temporary pullback caused by COVID-19-related sports-league suspensions will likely be more than counterbalanced by future growth.

DraftKings itself seems to be moving ahead in the expectation of further expansion. Following ballot measures legalizing sports betting in three more states, the company sealed a deal with Foxwood Resorts Casino in Connecticut, getting its foot in the door even before sports betting is legalized in the Nutmeg State. Other analysts have given DraftKings a price target as high as $70.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.