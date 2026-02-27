DraftKings Is Expanding Its Prediction Market Offerings. Could This Send the Stock Soaring?

Key Points

DraftKings is able to operate in 38 states now as its Predictions feature expands reach and offers upside not included in guidance.

The company already has sportsbook data and in-house market-making. It has a built-in competitive edge.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings ›

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) has been one of the most punished stocks in the market lately. After reporting 43% revenue growth, the company saw its stock fall sharply due to conservative 2026 guidance and concerns about competition from prediction markets.

But while Wall Street fixates on whether traditional sportsbook handles are peaking, DraftKings is working behind the scenes to assemble something much bigger. I think the market is missing it entirely.​

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

In February 2026, DraftKings announced a partnership with Crypto.com and the integration of Railbird Exchange, a designated contract market it acquired, to expand prediction offerings far beyond traditional sports.

The company is rolling out event contracts across culture, entertainment, politics, and additional sports categories, including player-specific markets through Railbird.

In its fourth quarter 2025 shareholder letter, CEO Jason Robins described Predictions as "the most exciting new growth opportunity we have seen since PASPA was struck down in 2018."

I think DraftKings is separate from pure prediction market platforms because of its dual revenue model. The company plans to generate income from transaction fees on its customer-facing platform and from a proprietary market-making division launching this year.

DraftKings models sports probabilities daily through its sports betting book -- it has hundreds of data scientists, machine learning engineers, and a dedicated trading desk fine-tuning live pricing in real time. That infrastructure is now being repurposed to provide liquidity across prediction market contracts, giving DraftKings an edge that a start-up exchange simply doesn't have.​

In other words, DraftKings stands out to me because it has its own market-making arm, and it already uses it to power its real-time sportsbook odds. It can use this arm to strengthen its prediction features and snatch some of Polymarket and Kalshi's customer base.

Will Predictions send DraftKings soaring?

Perhaps the most under-appreciated aspect of this push is geography. DraftKings Predictions operates in 38 states, including massive non-sportsbook markets like California and Texas.

Traditional online sports betting is available in just 26 states. Predictions unlock access to roughly 40% of the U.S. population that has been off-limits to DraftKings' core business.​

The 2026 revenue guidance of $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion disappointed analysts, who expected roughly $7.3 billion. J.P. Morgan warned that investors see the lowered target "more as a tacit admission of industry growth concerns than a beatable target."

That's a legitimate concern. But DraftKings did exclude Predictions revenue from its guidance, meaning any contribution is pure upside.

Robins has projected that Predictions could generate up to $10 billion in gross revenue over time. Even capturing a modest share of that opportunity could meaningfully rerate a stock currently trading near its 52-week low.

I don't think Predictions alone can send the stock soaring, but it has the potential to reinforce an already established household name in the gambling and forecasting space. This stock seems to be a very safe buy.

Should you buy stock in DraftKings right now?

Before you buy stock in DraftKings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and DraftKings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,188!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,413!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.