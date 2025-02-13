DRAFTKINGS Earnings Results: $DKNG Reports Quarterly Earnings

DRAFTKINGS ($DKNG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, missing estimates of -$0.16 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $1,392,770,000, missing estimates of $1,443,828,288 by $-51,058,288.

DRAFTKINGS Insider Trading Activity

DRAFTKINGS insiders have traded $DKNG stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL LIBERMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,552,631 shares for an estimated $61,096,647 .

. R STANTON DODGE (Chief Legal Officer) sold 228,496 shares for an estimated $9,765,919

JASON ROBINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 203,151 shares for an estimated $7,188,315.

DRAFTKINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of DRAFTKINGS stock to their portfolio, and 445 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

