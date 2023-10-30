DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

DraftKings DKNG is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $702.26 million, indicating an increase of 39.91% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for loss has been unchanged in the past 30 days and is pegged at 69 cents per share.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last trailing four quarters. DraftKings has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.97%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped prior to this announcement.

DraftKings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DraftKings Inc. price-eps-surprise | DraftKings Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Increasing global demand for online gambling and sports betting is expected to have positively impacted DraftKings’ third-quarter performance.



DKNG’s continuous efforts to expand the functionality and content offering of its Sportsbook product are expected to have driven customer acquisition, engagement and retention in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the second quarter, Average Revenue per Monthly Unique Payers was $137, up 33% year over year, attributed to an improvement in the company’s structural sportsbook hold rate, a continued mix shift into DraftKings’ Sportsbook and iGaming products and reduced promotional intensity compared with the year-ago period. The trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



The demand for iGaming, such as Roulette and Blackjack, benefited from a spike in user activity. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company recorded a positive adjusted EBITDA of $73 million in the second quarter, which exceeded the company’s expectations. This is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DraftKings this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



DraftKings currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.52% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

