DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

DraftKings DKNG is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $404.2 million, indicating an increase of 29.43% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for loss has moved south by 2 cents in the past 30 days and is currently pegged at $1.24 per share.



Let’s see how things have shaped prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Increasing global demand for online gambling and sports betting is expected to have positively impacted DraftKings’ first-quarter performance.



In the fourth quarter of 2021, DraftKings reported revenues of $473 million, up 47% year over year. During the same period, with mobile betting launching in several states, the company had an average of 1.5 million monthly unique paying customers engaged on its platform.



The robust demand for iGaming, such as Roulette and Blackjack, benefits from a spike in user activity. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



To further expand its reach in the addressable market and strengthen user base, the company has been continuously working on adding depth to its mobile sports betting and iGaming products.



Presently, DraftKings is live with mobile sports betting in 18 states that collectively represent 36% of the U.S. population. It is live with iGaming in five states, representing approximately 11% of the U.S. population.



In the to-be-reported quarter, DraftKings is expected to witness strong growth in its B2C business, driven by payer acquisition and retention as well as player engagement and monetization. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company’s monthly unique payers (MUPs) for the B2C segment increased 32% year over year. On average, 2 million monthly unique paying customers are engaged with DraftKings during each month of the fourth quarter.

Key Developments in Q1

In January, DraftKings announced that it would become the official sportsbook provider for the government-run Oregon Lottery. Per the agreement, DraftKings Sportsbook replaced the current Scoreboard app, starting Jan 18.



DraftKings strategically launched its mobile sports betting in New York just ahead of the NFL Playoffs in the first quarter, one of the busiest periods for betting activity in a year. The company is set to become one of the first operators to launch in the Empire State.



In the to-be-reported quarter, DraftKings and the Tribes of Washington announced an exclusive market access partnership to bring DraftKings retail sportsbook experience to Washington. Once operational, Washington will mark the 19th state in which DraftKings is live with its Sportsbook product.



DraftKings also expanded its relationship with Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles by launching its mobile sports betting for eligible customers in Louisiana.



These advancements have strengthened the company’s position in online sports wagering and are likely to have aided the company’s first-quarter top line.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



DraftKings has an Earnings ESP of +5.53% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

