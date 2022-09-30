DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

DraftKings (DKNG) closed at $15.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.95% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 11.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DraftKings as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DraftKings is projected to report earnings of -$1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $432.56 million, up 103.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.07 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion, which would represent changes of +18.78% and +65.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DraftKings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. DraftKings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

