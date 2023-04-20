DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DraftKings (DKNG) closed at $21.38, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 21.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

DraftKings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, DraftKings is projected to report earnings of -$0.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $699.62 million, up 67.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.06 per share and revenue of $3.01 billion, which would represent changes of +34.81% and +34.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DraftKings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher. DraftKings is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

