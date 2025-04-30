DraftKings (DKNG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with DraftKings (DKNG) standing at $33.29, reflecting a +0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.15% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.09% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.88% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DraftKings in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 8, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 160% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.42 billion, indicating a 21.02% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $6.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +257.14% and +33.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DraftKings should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 35.12% increase. Currently, DraftKings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, DraftKings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.19. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.52 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that DKNG has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DKNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

