DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

DraftKings DKNG is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.12 billion, indicating an increase of 28.03% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, which has widened by 3 cents in the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same twice, delivering an average negative surprise of 58.26%.



Let’s see how things have shaped prior to this announcement.

DraftKings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DraftKings Inc. price-eps-surprise | DraftKings Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

DraftKings’ second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the increasing global appetite for online gambling and sports betting.



The leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company's strategic efforts to expand its Sportsbook product into new jurisdictions and enhanced promotional investments for Sportsbook and iGaming are likely to have paid off, driving substantial customer acquisition, engagement and retention in second-quarter 2024.



DraftKings’ Monthly Unique Payers (MUPs) increased to 3.4 million in first-quarter 2024, representing a rise of 23% year over year and reflecting strong traction across its Sportsbook and iGaming products.



DraftKings kicked off 2024 by launching its top-rated online sportsbook in Vermont on Jan 11, marking its presence in 26 U.S. states and Ontario, Canada. The company further bolstered its reach by announcing the competition of its proposed acquisition of Jackpocket Inc., the leading digital lottery app in the United States. This acquisition is expected to have given DraftKings significant cross-sell opportunities.



In first-quarter 2024, the company reported an Average Revenue per MUP of $114, up 25% year over year, primarily driven by an improved structural sportsbook hold rate. This positive trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



DraftKings is also live with iGaming in five states, representing approximately 11% of the U.S. population. The demand for iGaming, such as Roulette and Blackjack, is expected to have aided growth in active user activity in the to-be-reported quarter.



Alongside its growth initiatives, DKNG remains committed to responsible gaming, unveiling My Stat Sheet, a tool that empowers players to track their personal gaming statistics and make informed decisions.



With its aggressive expansion, product diversification and focus on responsible gaming, DraftKings is poised to capitalize on the surging demand for online gambling and sports betting, solidifying its position as a market leader in the rapidly evolving industry.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for DraftKings this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



DraftKings currently has an Earnings ESP of -33.33% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Aspen Aerogels ASPN has an Earnings ESP of +23.53% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aspen Aerogels is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASPN’s earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, indicating a significant jump from the prior-year quarter’s loss of 22 cents.



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +3.05% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Apple is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL’s earnings is pegged at $1.34 per share, suggesting a jump of 6.35% from the prior-year quarter.



GoDaddy GDDY has an Earnings ESP of +13.08% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



GoDaddy is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDDY’s earnings is pegged at $1.07 per share, indicating growth of 69.84% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.