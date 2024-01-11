DraftKings (DKNG) Launches Online Sportsbook in Vermont

DraftKings Inc. DKNG is set to elevate the sports betting experience in Vermont with the launch of its renowned online sportsbook on Jan 11, 2024. This strategic move expands DraftKings Sportsbook's footprint to Vermont, the 26th U.S. state, complementing its existing operations in Ontario, Canada. With a strong presence in five of the six New England states, DraftKings aims to provide Vermonters with a secure and legal platform for sports betting.

Matt Kalish, president of DraftKings North America, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, highlighting the opportune timing coinciding with the NFL Playoffs. The DraftKings Sportsbook app, known for its user-friendly interface and acclaimed customer experience, will offer eligible Vermont sports fans the chance to wager on professional sports, including marquee events like the Super Bowl. The app features enticing promotions, including same-game parlays, cross-sport bets, in-game options and special odds boosts.

Customers in Vermont, who meet the eligibility criteria, can access the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is available on both iOS and Android platforms. DraftKings is dedicated to equipping customers with tools and resources to support responsible betting practices.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Performance

Shares of the company have surged 146.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10%.

Increasing global demand for online gambling and sports betting is expected to positively impact DraftKings. DKNG’s continuous efforts to expand the functionality and content offering of its Sportsbook product are expected to have driven customer acquisition, engagement and retention.

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

