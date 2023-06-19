Draftkings (DKNG) Improves Bid for PointsBet's US Business

DraftKings DKNG has sent a letter to the non-executive chairman and chief executive officer of PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (“PointsBet”), presenting a proposed all-cash offer to acquire PointsBet's U.S. business for $195 million. This offer from DraftKings represents a 30% premium compared with PointsBet's current agreement to sell its U.S. business.



The offer, totaling $195 million, aims to surpass the $150 million agreement that PointsBet had previously reached with DraftKings' competitor, Fanatics, last month.



PointsBet has stated that it will review the offer from DraftKings before making a decision. In a letter to shareholders, PointsBet mentioned that, pending its assessment of the DraftKings bid, PointsBet still recommends voting in favor of the sale to Fanatics at the upcoming meeting scheduled for later this month.



DraftKings' superior proposal is underpinned by its advantageous position to merge PointsBet's U.S. business with its own well-established presence in the United States. This Proposed Transaction is expected to unlock substantial synergies and deliver value to DraftKings through various avenues.



The integration of PointsBet's product capabilities, including its distinctive "pointsbetting" functionality, will enhance DraftKings' product offerings.



Additionally, by incorporating PointsBet's technology, DKNG will bring trading capabilities in-house, reducing costs associated with external suppliers and thereby bolstering profit margins.



DraftKings foresees significant synergistic benefits from improved customer acquisition and monetization, streamlined marketing efforts and the optimization of fixed costs. The amalgamation of these factors underscores the company's belief in the value creation potential of the Proposed Transaction.

PointsBet Acquisition to Boost DraftKings’ Profitability

DraftKings' management anticipates the transaction to enhance its potential for Adjusted EBITDA in 2025 and beyond and not impact its expectations of achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2024.



Management further mentioned its enthusiasm about the potential synergies that can be realized through the acquisition of PointsBet's U.S. business. The company highlighted the opportunity to provide customers with unique bet types and expedite the process of incorporating more of its in-house mobile sports betting technology.



DraftKings reported revenues of $770 million for the second quarter of 2023. This represents 84% growth when compared with the revenues of $417 million generated during the corresponding period in 2022.



The increase can be attributed to several factors, including effective customer acquisition strategies, innovative product offerings leading to higher profitability, reduced promotional activities in established markets and consistent customer retention rates.

