DraftKings' (DKNG) Golden Nugget Opens Casino in Pennsylvania

DraftKings’ DKNG Golden Nugget Online Gaming has launched its online and mobile casino in Pennsylvania. The Golden Nugget Online Gaming casino app offers a collection of more than 500 slots and traditional table games, such as Blackjack, Roulette and Craps. Additionally, the platform features exclusive games like Rocket, Golden Nugget American Roulette and Golden Nugget Blackjack.



Golden Nugget Online Gaming is dedicated to offering a regulated and immersive gaming experience, along with the latest gaming technology. The casino app is now accessible in Pennsylvania, introducing enhancements, such as a streamlined design, user-friendly navigation, exclusive games and more.



The application operates using the cutting-edge technology, seamlessly offering numerous well-liked casino games and exclusive content to users. In Pennsylvania, individuals can relish top-notch customer service, attractive promotions and a user-friendly interface as they engage with Golden Nugget Online Gaming.



Pennsylvania joins Michigan, New Jersey and West Virginia as states where eligible customers can access the Golden Nugget Online Gaming Casino app. Residents of Pennsylvania can enjoy various online casino games through GoldenNuggetCasino.com, iOS and Android apps.

Other Initiatives to Boost DraftKings’ Top Line

DKNG recently announced the introduction of the DraftKings Network on Samsung TV Plus, which is Samsung's free ad-supported TV service.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DraftKings’ 2023 revenues is pegged at $3.53 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 57.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of $1.61 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 49.05%.



The launch offers access to more than 250 live channels across the United States and an array of on-demand shows and films to numerous Samsung devices, including Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, Family Hub appliances and online platforms.



The digital linear channel, the DraftKings Network, is now accessible on Samsung TV Plus. It is also available on Samsung Galaxy devices, Family Hub refrigerators and the web, all without the need for subscriptions or logins.



Moreover, the DraftKings Network can be streamed as video content on DraftKingsNetwork.com and podcasts will be accessible on platforms like iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and Twitch. The channel will incorporate a scrolling ticker at the bottom of the screen, delivering real-time scores, odds and a QR code for personalized DraftKings Network offers. These initiatives are expected to boost the company’s top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, DraftKings carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Shares of DraftKings have gained 139.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 9.9% in the same time frame.



SP Plus SP, Sonos SONO and Skechers SKX are some other top-ranked stocks from the broader sector which investors can consider. Currently, SP, SONO and SKX sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of SP Plus have decreased 6.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SP’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $891.75 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 12.25%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share, which has decreased by 2 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of Sonos have fallen 18% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SONO’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.66 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.46%. The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, which has decreased by 8 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of Skechers have gained 21.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKX’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $8.08 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.51%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, which has decreased by 12 cents over the past 30 days.





