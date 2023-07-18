DraftKings (DKNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

DraftKings (DKNG) closed the most recent trading day at $31.29, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 27.46% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DraftKings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, up 46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $756.46 million, up 62.26% from the year-ago period.

DKNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.84 per share and revenue of $3.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.77% and +45.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DraftKings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% higher. DraftKings is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

