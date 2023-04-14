DraftKings (DKNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DraftKings (DKNG) closed at $19.16, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.65% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DraftKings as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DraftKings is projected to report earnings of -$0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $692.05 million, up 65.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.06 per share and revenue of $3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.81% and +34.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DraftKings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. DraftKings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.