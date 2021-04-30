DraftKings (DKNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DraftKings (DKNG) closed at $56.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.62% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DKNG as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2021. On that day, DKNG is projected to report earnings of -$0.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 177.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $222.64 million, up 151.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.87 per share and revenue of $1 billion, which would represent changes of +32.25% and +63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DKNG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% lower. DKNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.