DraftKings (DKNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DraftKings (DKNG) closed the most recent trading day at $52.53, moving -1.92% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.

DKNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DKNG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.89% lower. DKNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

