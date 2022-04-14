DraftKings (DKNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DraftKings (DKNG) closed at $16.49, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.57% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DraftKings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of -$1.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $410.44 million, up 31.43% from the prior-year quarter.

DKNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.92 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.7% and +53.2%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DraftKings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower within the past month. DraftKings is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

