DraftKings (DKNG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

DraftKings (DKNG) closed the most recent trading day at $38.04, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

The company's stock has dropped by 0.42% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DraftKings in its upcoming release. On that day, DraftKings is projected to report earnings of -$0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.51%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.11 billion, showing a 40.68% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.31 per share and a revenue of $5.16 billion, signifying shifts of +82.08% and +40.77%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DraftKings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower. As of now, DraftKings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.