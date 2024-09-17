DraftKings (DKNG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

DraftKings (DKNG) closed the latest trading day at $38.95, indicating a +1.86% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

The the stock of company has risen by 11.13% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DraftKings in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.42, signifying a 31.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.11 billion, reflecting a 40.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.31 per share and a revenue of $5.16 billion, signifying shifts of +82.08% and +40.77%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DraftKings should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, DraftKings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

