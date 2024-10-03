DraftKings (DKNG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, DraftKings (DKNG) reached $38, with a +0.88% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 9.89% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DraftKings in its upcoming release. On that day, DraftKings is projected to report earnings of -$0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.51%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.11 billion, reflecting a 40.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.31 per share and a revenue of $5.16 billion, representing changes of +82.08% and +40.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DraftKings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower within the past month. DraftKings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

