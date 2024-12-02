DraftKings CEO says November was ‘more typical month’

DraftKings (DKNG) co-founder and CEO Jason Robins, speaking at the 4th Annual Craig-Hallum Online Gaming Conference, says November was a more typical month, even a little on the positive side, notes that “yesterday was not.” Says “kind of goes up and down, depending on the day.”

