DraftKings Buys BlueRibbon to Gamify Sports Betting Jackpot Promotions

Daily fantasy sports and sports betting leader DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) kept up its spending spree, announcing today it was acquiring BlueRibbon Software, a maker of a suite of software tools, to allow full customization of jackpot promotions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but DraftKings said it would use the software to personalize promotions on its platform while tailoring the rewards that could be earned as customers play its app's product offerings.

BlueRibbon says its software works with any platform and the tools allow for real-time customization.

Gamification refers to the process of implementing game-like features into an online activity that deepens customer engagement.

For an internet gaming and sports betting platform like DraftKings, software from BlueRibbon could help it run up the score, in a sense, by lengthening the amount of time and the number of interactions its customers make on the app.

"Integrating BlueRibbon's proprietary, proven technology will enable DraftKings to create dynamic incentives for our users as they engage with our products," said DraftKings co-founder and president of global technology and product Paul Liberman.

Although it's the second-largest sportsbook in the country behind Flutter Entertainment's FanDuel in terms of market share, DraftKings is live in more states than any other operator, with a mobile and/or retail sports betting presence in 14 states.

It now also owns its own broadcasting network after acquiring the sports betting news and analysis outfit Vegas Sports Information Network just last week.

BlueRibbon is located in Tel Aviv, and DraftKings says it intends to not only fully integrate BlueRibbon's leadership and employees into its global workforce, but also plans to increase hiring in the Tel Aviv office.

