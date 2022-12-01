DraftKings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DKNG

In trading on Thursday, shares of DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.62, changing hands as high as $15.76 per share. DraftKings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKNG's low point in its 52 week range is $9.77 per share, with $33.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.52.

