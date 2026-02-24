DraftKings (BIT:1DKNG) Price Target Decreased by 22.53% to 30.95

The average one-year price target for DraftKings (BIT:1DKNG) has been revised to €30.95 / share. This is a decrease of 22.53% from the prior estimate of €39.95 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €20.11 to a high of €66.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.44% from the latest reported closing price of €19.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,141 funds or institutions reporting positions in DraftKings. This is an decrease of 209 owner(s) or 15.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DKNG is 0.46%, an increase of 16.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 498,718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 25,314K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,789K shares , representing an increase of 33.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DKNG by 34.18% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 19,120K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,003K shares , representing an increase of 21.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DKNG by 20.00% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,626K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,618K shares , representing an increase of 64.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DKNG by 158.17% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 16,474K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,686K shares , representing an increase of 29.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DKNG by 74.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,181K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,685K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DKNG by 19.12% over the last quarter.

