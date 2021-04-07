DraftKings and FanDuel Are Immediate Frontrunners as New York Prepares to Approve Mobile Sports Betting

The online mobile sports betting drama playing out in New York looks like it's coming to an end, with the result falling on the side of approval.

A week after the mood soured toward legalizing online sports wagers in the state, the state legislature has apparently reached an agreement with Gov. Andrew Cuomo as part of the overall budget process and it appears mobile betting will be possible. The development immediately puts DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Flutter Entertainment's (OTC: PDYPF) FanDuel in leading positions for the handful of licenses that will become available.

Image source: FanDuel.

According to reports, the New York Lottery will oversee online sports betting in the state, though the New York State Gaming Commission will choose at least two operators as the state's sports betting partners. They will pay an initial license fee of $25 million and will have to give between 50% and 55% of the profits they generate to the state.

The partners will then pick at least four other brands to have "skins," or mobile betting subcontracts, all of whom would be required to be partnered with one of the state's commercial or tribal casinos.

The early betting is on the DraftKings, FanDuel, Bet365, and BetRivers sportsbooks to bid on the partnerships from which they could distribute skins. DraftKings is partners with the Del Lago resort and casino, FanDuel with Tioga Downs, Bet365 with Empire Resorts, and BetRivers with Rush Street's Rivers Casino.

The agreement has problems, though. By having the state lottery serve as overseer it blocks the state's tribes, three of which operate casinos in New York, from participating in the process in apparent violation of an agreement between both sides.

Lawmakers believe such details can be worked out after the fact, but that it was important to get a framework for legalization in place.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Flutter Entertainment and Flutter Entertainment PLC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.