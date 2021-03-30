DraftKings Acquires Vegas Sports Information Network - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has acquired Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc., a multi-platform broadcast and content company delivering trusted sports betting news, analysis, and data to U.S. sports bettors. VSiN, which operates out of Las Vegas, develops, produces, and distributes up to 18+ hours of live linear sports betting content each day.

"We created VSiN as a destination for sports bettors to find the most credible content to help inform their wagering decisions," said Brian Musburger, CEO of VSiN.

DraftKings said its vision is for Brian Musburger and his leadership team to continue to manage day-to-day operations while maintaining editorial independence. DraftKings plans to fully integrate VSiN's current employee base located in Las Vegas into the company's global workforce.

