DraftKings Acquires Blue Ribbon Software: Terms Not Disclosed - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) announced Monday that it has acquired Blue Ribbon Software Ltd., a Tel Aviv-based leading global jackpot and gamification company that provides platform-agnostic, real-time gamification tools that allow for fully customizable jackpot promotions. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DraftKings will now be able to enhance the customer experience by integrating BlueRibbon's unique jackpot functionality, including personalized promotions and rewards tailored to the individual customer or jackpots that pay out across DraftKings' various product offerings.

Integrating BlueRibbon's proprietary, proven technology will enable DraftKings to create dynamic incentives for its users as they engage with its products.

DraftKings intends to fully integrate BlueRibbon's leadership and current employee base, located in Tel Aviv, into its global workforce. In addition, DraftKings intends to increase its hiring in its Tel Aviv office.

