DraftKings: Expanding U.S. Presence, Widening Losses

DraftKings (DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in providing users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and online casino opportunities.

The company also engages in designing, developing, and licensing sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbook and casino gaming products.

DragKings has drawn significant attention from investors since its IPO, with the company set to benefit from the ongoing tailwinds in the U.S. betting industry. The company has been pushing all the right buttons to extend its reach in the space, including partnering with professional sports leagues.

Draftkings should be able to leverage the brand recognition of such partners like the NFL, which should unlock mutual benefits for both parties as they can more competently engage with a broader audience.

The stock underwent a strong rally fueled by heavy excitement following its public listing. While shares still trade significantly higher, DraftKings has lagged the overall market over the past year. I am neutral on the stock.

Let's take a look at the company's most recent results to get a better idea of its up-to-date performance. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Q3 Results

In its Q3 results, DraftKings delivered revenues of $212.8 million, up 60.4% year-over-year. While revenues were in line with management's guidance, DraftKings missed the consensus estimate of $237.9 million.

On the earnings call, Jason Robins, the company's CEO, emphasized that the missed $25.1 million was due to a lower-than-expected hold fundamentally attributed to unfavorable NFL game outcomes. Excluding this, revenues would've been $40 million higher than their original guidance.

Among the positive developments during the quarter were DraftKings' new OSB (Online Sportsbook) launches in Wyoming, Arizona, and Connecticut. Prior to winning its New York OSB license, the company's OSB was already live in 15 states, serving 29% of the U.S. population.

The company is also operational in five states for iGaming, which accounts for 11% of the U.S. population. Following the addition of New York, DraftKings's presence has now expanded to 16 states for its online sportsbook. Therefore it's very reasonable to expect that the top line will continue expanding rapidly, driven both by an increasing number of operational states and a growing number of users in its state.

That said, DraftKings' widening losses are concerning. While operating margins seemed to be improving over the previous three quarters, DraftKings posted an ugly adjusted EBITDA margin of -188% in Q3. That's on an adjusted basis. On a GAAP basis, it was -235%.

Hence, profitably expectations once again slumped. For context, the company has recorded net losses of $1.19 billion during the first nine months of the year.

With around $2.39 billion of cash in the bank, the company has a heavy war chest to absorb any further short-term losses before its margins scale higher. S

till, the possibility of continuous dilution in the coming years as the company burns additional cash to ensure an industry-leading position amongst its peers could soften shareholder value. With the stock trading at 12.7 times its FY2021 revenues and no expectations of GAAP profitability at least until 2026, DraftKings' investment case should be looked at with caution.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, DraftKings has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 10 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. At $64.36, the average DraftKings price target implies 74.8% upside potential, nonetheless.

