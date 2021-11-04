DraftKings: Balanced Positives and Negatives Keeps Morgan Stanley on the Sidelines

The outlook for the sports betting & iGaming market is a positive one. As such, Morgan Stanley’s Thomas Allen felt his forecast was not exuberant enough and recently raised his 2025 TAM (total addressable market estimate to $18 billion from $16 billion, in the process getting his forecast for the industry more in-line with consensus.

One company who can potentially claim a chunk of that extra $2 billion is DraftKings (DKNG). In fact, along with “signs of long-term profitability,” Allen considers that to be the “main driver” for the stock in the year ahead.

However, the analyst sees “potential positive and negative catalysts on both these points,” and thinks it is better to stay on the sidelines. As such, Allen rates DKNG an Equalweight (i.e. Hold) along with a $53 price target. (To watch Allen’s track record, click here)

So, what are these “positive and negative catalysts?”

For the former, while recent data showed DraftKings’ market share dropped significantly in September, Allen is unperturbed, expecting that just like in the same period last year, DraftKings will claw back the market share losses in the near-term. Additionally, new products the company is working on could help “drive incremental share in the coming months.” Add in the upcoming GNOG acquisition – anticipated in 1Q22 - and SBTech integration which will expand capabilities and give the company the “scale to out-innovate.”

However, these are countered by the bearish arguments.

With Caesars ramping up spending and PENN entering new states, competition is intensifying in the market. Secondly, according to Allen’s analysis, through 2023, the company will report “greater” EBITDA losses than the Street is factoring in and won’t turn a profit until 2024. Moreover, the 5-star analyst does not think the company will be able to “surprise to the upside in other early adopter states like IN and PA.”

The subject of innovation comes up again but here from the other side of the spectrum. Over the past 2 years, DraftKings has “lagged peers in product innovation,” and has therefore been losing share. Bereft of the “scale of infrastructure” that its two main rivals Fanduel and BetMGM have, this is another issue the company needs to solve in order to remain competitive.

Turning now to the rest of the Street where 5 other analysts join Allen on the sidelines; with 1 additional Sell and 11 Buys, the consensus view is that this stock is a Moderate Buy. Overall, there’s plenty of upside projected here; going by the $68.44 average price target, shares will climb 44% higher over the one-year horizon. (See DraftKings stock analysis on TipRanks)

