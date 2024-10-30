News & Insights

Stocks

Draft Inc. Boosts Dividend Forecasts and Policy

October 30, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Draft, Inc. (Japan) (JP:5070) has released an update.

Draft Inc. has announced an increase in its dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, raising the year-end dividend to ¥7.00 per share. The company has also revised its dividend policy to ensure consistent and progressive dividend payments, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns. These changes reflect the company’s focus on stable profit distribution while maintaining necessary retained earnings for future growth.

For further insights into JP:5070 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.