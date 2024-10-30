Draft Inc. Boosts Dividend Forecasts and Policy

Draft, Inc. (Japan) (JP:5070) has released an update.

Draft Inc. has announced an increase in its dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, raising the year-end dividend to ¥7.00 per share. The company has also revised its dividend policy to ensure consistent and progressive dividend payments, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns. These changes reflect the company’s focus on stable profit distribution while maintaining necessary retained earnings for future growth.

